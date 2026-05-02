5 home coffee mistakes you’re making and how to fix them, according to illy experts

With the cost of living still high, many people are looking for ways to cut down on their expenses. Takeaway coffee is one of these main expenses, and while it’s nice to get your caffeine fix, buying them on a regular basis can add up over time.

Investing in a good quality coffee machine is a big investment up front but it can help you save money in the long run. At-home coffee has seen a major surge in recent years, with Italian coffee company illy reporting increased sales of espresso machines, grinders and barista-style tools.

However, it’s one thing having the right equipment, but if you’re not using it properly, your coffee – and machine – could suffer. “People often assume once they have an espresso machine, good coffee is guaranteed, but that’s not always the case,” say illy experts at the Università del Caffè. “Many home baristas are repeating the same fundamental mistakes, which can mask the flavour and aroma of their coffee.”

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To find out more, I spoke to illy’s team of experts who identified five home coffee mistakes you’re making and how to fix them.

1. Grinding your coffee beans incorrectly

Whether you have a bean to cup machine with a built-in grinder or a separate bean grinder, the way you grind your coffee beans impacts the taste, aroma and strength of your coffee. The best way to tell if you’re grinding your beans incorrectly is if your coffee tastes bitter, weak or unbalanced. To fix this, illy advises to choose fine grounds for espresso, medium for filter and coarse for cold brew.

2. Not regularly refreshing your water

“Coffee is more than 90% water yet it’s often overlooked,” says illy experts. As someone who has a bean to cup coffee machine, I often forget to refresh the water until it’s nearly empty, which isn’t recommended, even if you only filled up the tank in the morning or day before. Instead, “start with fresh, cold water (filtered if possible) and brew at around 90–96°C” for the best results.

(Image credit: Illy)

3. Forgetting to clean your coffee machine

Let’s face it, cleaning any appliance isn’t fun and you likely put it off for as long as possible. But with coffee machines, old oil and residue from your previous coffees can ruin the flavour of your current coffee, and the ones that come after it. After each use, illy says to wipe the steam wands and clean machines and grinders regularly.

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For more details, see our guides on how to clean a bean to cup coffee machine and how to clean a pod coffee machine .

4. Storing beans in the fridge

Many people store coffee beans in the fridge to keep it fresher for longer but “it’s a big no!” according to illy. In order to keep this freshness, illy recommends storing beans in an airtight container away from light and heat instead.

5. Batch grinding your coffee

Batch grinding your coffee beans might seem logical and time-saving, but it actually makes your coffee taste and quality worse. The reason for this is “once ground, coffee quickly loses its aroma” so stick to grinding beans just before brewing. Another tip is to use your coffee beans within a few weeks of opening the bag so you get the best taste and smell from your beans of choice.