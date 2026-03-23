5 mistakes everyone makes with their memory foam mattress

With the change of seasons, many of us use the opportunity to spring clean or even invest in a new mattress – but it’s crucial to do your research first to make sure you’re not doing more harm than good. Since it’s Sleep Month at T3, we wanted to share some expert tips on keeping your mattress in top condition, with a special focus on memory foam mattresses.

Not everyone realises that the best memory foam mattresses need to be cared for differently than standard mattresses, and small mistakes can significantly shorten its lifespan. I decided to speak to the mattress experts at MattressNextDay to find out more.

After checking out our guide on 5 things I wish I’d known before buying a memory foam mattress, keep reading to discover the most common mistakes people make once they bring theirs home.

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1. Using a steam cleaner

It might sound like a quick way to deep clean your mattress, but steam and high heat are a memory foam’s worst enemies. High temperatures can soften the foam, whilst steam can push moisture deeper into the mattress where it becomes trapped.

Over time, this trapped moisture can cause odours or even breakdown of the foam structure. Try and stick to gentle spot cleaning or carefully applied steam from a distance, and always allow your mattress to dry fully before putting sheets back on.

2. Cleaning the mattress on a cold day

Memory foam is temperature-sensitive, meaning it reacts to the environment in ways that other mattresses don’t. On colder days, the foam becomes firmer, and moisture evaporates much more slowly. That lingering dampness can leave a musty smell or even contribute to mould growth, especially in corners and seams.

3. Using too much baking soda

A light sprinkle of baking soda can help neutralise odours on the surface, but more is not better. Too much baking soda can get trapped in the foam’s tiny pores and seams, and it’s surprisingly tricky to remove completely.

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Over time, this residue can attract dirt or even make the foam feel gritty. A thin, even layer, left for a few hours and then thoroughly vacuumed, is all you need.

4. Cleaning only the visible stain

One of the trickiest things about memory foam is that liquids don’t always stay where you spill them. They can spread further than you can see, meaning if you only treat the visible centre of a stain, you can leave moisture lingering around the edges.

When you spot a spill, treat a wider area than you think is affected, and use gentle blotting rather than soaking.

5. Scrubbing stains too firmly

It’s tempting to really get in there and scrub a stubborn stain, but memory foam is delicate. Vigorous scrubbing can compress the foam and leave uneven areas on your mattress, creating lumps or dips over time.

Instead, use light pressure and blot in a circular motion, letting cleaners do the work rather than your elbow grease.