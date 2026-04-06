What’s the deal with IKEA mattresses – and which one is actually worth buying?

From sizing regulations to the models available, here’s everything you need to know

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IKEA Valevåg
(Image credit: IKEA)

We’re seeing more and more cheap and cheerful brands enter the mattress market these days, offering everything from the best bed-in-a-box mattresses to mattress toppers designed to upgrade the comfort of your existing bed. However, mattresses from IKEA often get overlooked, with many shoppers heading straight for its smart home gadgets – or the meatballs, in my case.

That said, IKEA mattresses shouldn’t be ignored, and there are actually plenty of reasons to consider them beyond their affordable price tags. The Swedish retailer offers a surprisingly large selection, covering a wide range of firmness levels, heights and materials, so there’s a good chance you’ll find something that suits your sleep style.

Below, I’ve broken down the different mattress types IKEA sells, along with which ones are most worth your time and money.

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IKEA Valev&amp;aring;g

(Image credit: IKEA)

What kinds of mattresses does IKEA sell?

When it comes to mattress construction, most IKEA models fall into three main categories – pocket sprung, sprung (open coil) and foam.

There are a few variations too – including the occasional hybrid – but these three make up the core of the range. Within each category, you’ll also find multiple collections offering different firmness levels and features.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pocket sprung mattresses

Range

Firmness

Sizes available

Price

Valevåg

Medium Firm, Firm

Single, Small Double, Double, King, Super King

From £149

Vesteröy

Medium Firm, Firm

Single, Double, King

From £139

Vågstranda

Medium Firm, Firm

Single, Double, King, Super King

From £249

Vatneström

Medium Firm, Firm

Double, King

From £689

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Foam mattresses

Range

Firmness

Sizes available

Price

Åfjäll

Medium firm, Firm

European Single, Single, European Double, Double

From £85

Åbygda

Firm

Single, European Double, Double, King

From £139

Ågotnes

Firm

European Single, Single

From £60

Åkrehamn

Medium firm, Firm

Single, Double, King

From £179

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Open coil / sprung mattresses

Range

Firmness

Sizes available

Price

Vestmarka

Medium firm, Firm

Double, King

From £139

Vadsö

Firm

Single, Double

From £85

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

Do IKEA mattresses fit standard sized beds?

One thing to be aware of is sizing. IKEA mattresses used to follow European bed sizes, which sometimes caused confusion for UK shoppers who discovered their new mattress didn’t quite fit a standard UK bed frame. Thankfully, IKEA now sells both standard UK sizes and European sizes, so if you’re in the UK it’s best to stick with the standard sizing to avoid any issues.

If you are looking at European sizes, here’s a quick guide:

80 × 200cm – European Small Single

90 × 200cm – European Single

140 × 200cm – European Double

Which is the best IKEA mattress?

From what we’ve seen, IKEA’s pocket sprung mattresses appear to be the most popular and highly rated across the entire collection. This includes the Valevåg, Vesteröy, Vågstranda and Vatneström models.

In fact, the The Guardian awarded the Valevåg mattress an impressive four stars last year, calling it “unarguably a brilliant buy.” Pocket sprung mattresses are generally a great choice because each spring sits inside its own fabric pocket. This helps the mattress contour more closely to your body whilst preventing the “roll-together” effect, where sleepers drift toward the middle of the bed.

Compared to traditional open-coil designs, pocket springs usually offer better support and improved durability. They’re also often a safer middle ground for shoppers who find foam mattresses a bit too firm or too warm.

Whilst we haven’t reviewed any IKEA mattresses ourselves just yet, they’re definitely on our radar. With their combination of strong value and surprisingly good quality, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see one earn a place on our list of the best mattresses in the future.

IKEA Valev&amp;aring;g

(Image credit: IKEA)
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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