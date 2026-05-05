Eight Sleep adds pregnancy mode to help support sleep through all stages of pregnancy

QUICK SUMMARY Eight Sleep has introduced Pregnancy Mode to support pregnant women’s sleep from the first trimester to postpartum. The Pregnancy Mode feature is rolling out from 10th May, and adapts its temperature, manages hot flashes and provides detailed insights.

Eight Sleep has upgraded its Pod sleep system with a new AI update designed to better support pregnant women’s sleep. Eight Sleep’s new Pregnancy Mode can be used from the first trimester to 24 weeks postpartum with detailed health insights, temperature regulation and hot flash management.

For a more advanced sleep experience, Eight Sleep has been updating its Pods with new AI features. Recently, it announced its new AI Sleep Agent that looks into your daily behaviour and uses these insights to offer better recommendations for your night’s sleep.

Building off the AI Sleep Agent, Eight Sleep has just announced its new Pregnancy Mode, its Autopilot feature which analyses your sleep patterns, environment and other biometrics, and adjusts accordingly to improve your sleep. Pregnancy Mode takes this a step further for pregnant women to ensure they’re getting good sleep throughout all stages of pregnancy.

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Sleep disruption is something many pregnant women deal with, and it tends to start early in pregnancy and continues after the birth. With this in mind, Pregnancy Mode is designed to actively respond to the body's changes, and recalibrates to the user’s pregnancy stage.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

The main focus for Pregnancy Mode is temperature control, as this is something that pregnant and menopausal women tend to have issues with. Eight Sleep already has Hot Flash mode to help combat menopausal night sweats, and Pregnancy Mode is compatible with it to help with pregnancy hot flashes.

When adapting the mattress cover’s temperature, Pregnancy Mode takes into account your pregnancy stage and pre-pregnancy baselines. It also provides detailed insights on your sleep stage, heart rate, snoring, HRV and breathing, and users can view how their biometrics are changing each week and how it correlates with their pregnancy stage.

This is truly a revolutionary feature and something we haven’t really seen before. As Dr Nicole Moyen states – Eight Sleep’s Senior Director of Science and Clinical Research – “sleep environments simply have not been designed for female physiology and pregnancy is the clearest example of that. The body is changing every week and Pregnancy Mode allows the Pod to respond to those changes automatically in support of better sleep.”

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