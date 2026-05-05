This new smart lock runs on solar – and fixes the one thing people complain about most

QUICK SUMMARY Lockin has launched its new Veno Solar smart lock in the US. There are two models in the range, one with facial recognition and another with palm unlocking, alongside five additional unlocking methods. Both models will be available in the US from June, priced at $199, and will launch via Amazon and Lockin’s online store.

Lockin has launched a new smart lock that runs entirely on solar energy, allowing users to finally stop worrying about it dying at the worst possible moment. The new Veno Solar range includes two models, one with facial recognition and another with palm unlocking, alongside five additional unlocking methods too.

The Veno Solar Face and Veno Solar Palm build on earlier releases from the brand, including the V7 Max smart lock that arrived earlier this year. Both new models are also Matter-compatible, meaning they’ll integrate neatly into a wide range of smart home ecosystems.

The Veno Solar range will be available exclusively in the US from June, priced at $199, and will launch via Amazon and Lockin’s online store. You can also sign up on Lockin’s website to be notified when they officially go on sale.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Lockin)

Unlike previous versions, the solar panel is built directly into the lock itself. Lockin has offered external solar panels before, including the Veno Series Solar Panel for the Veno Pro and Plus, but this is the first time it’s all been integrated into one design.

In terms of performance, the brand claims just four hours of sunlight is enough to power a full day of use. It’s also designed to keep charging even in less-than-ideal conditions, including cloudy or rainy weather, so you don’t need to rely on constant sunshine for it to work reliably.