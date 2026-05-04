Even iPad can't do this – this Android Tablet turns into a Netflix projector and more

Quick Summary The Tank Pad Ultra from company 8849 Tech is a do-it-all Android tablet that's not only tough but also features a projector. Use this as a tablet or a 260-lumen 1080p DLP projector to watch Netflix or other streaming services on the big screen, anywhere you go.

A new Android tablet from tough tech specialist 8849 Tech, called Tank Pad Ultra, has been unveiled with a built-in high-res projector.

Yup, this show stopping tablet (or is that show starting?) can do everything a normal tablet can but a whole lot more.

The name gives away the fact this is a tough tablet, meaning you get IP68 and IP69K waterproofing ratings. So it's tough, but also built for outdoor adventures thanks to a whopping 23,400mAh battery that charges at a super fast 66W.

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It'll also work with your needs outdoors, thanks to a 4-metre laser rangefinder and super powerful torch light, plus a 64-megapixel night vision camera. But that's just the start.

TANK Pad Ultra — The World’s First 5G Rugged Tablet with a Built-in 1080P, 260-Lumen DLP Projector - YouTube Watch On

The extra feature is what really makes this super tablet stand out. Onboard is a 260-lumen 1080p DLP projector, despite this weighing in at 1,345g.

The projector offers auto focus calibrating and can throw from as close as 0.5m all the way to four metres. All that is a jump up on previous models that topped out at 100 lumens and 854x800 resolution.

(Image credit: 8849 Tech)

Netflix and other streaming services should be possible to project even when in remote spots, with 5G connectivity onboard meaning up to 4.67 Gbps speeds. That's backed up with smooth running thanks to 32GB of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 CPU.

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Even the GPS is enhanced thanks to the dual-frequency support which means when in urban canyons or dense tree coverage areas, it should still be able to pinpoint your location. Ideal when sending out that invite to your fellow explorers for a Netflix movie night in the middle of the woods when wild camping.

The tablet also packs in more than 20 utility tools including bubble level, pressure gauge, noise meter and more.

The 8849 Tank Pad Ultra is priced at $599, or £451, and is available to buy right now from the company's own website.