Oppo's iPad mini rival with a better display is confirmed for global launch
The latest premium Android super tablet has been confirmed
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The Oppo Pad Mini is confirmed for launch on 21 April, with a global release promised.
The new tablet offers premium specifications, with an 8.8-inch OLED display.
Oppo will be releasing its iPad mini rival on 21 April, offering a compact but premium Android tablet. With an expected 8.8-inch OLED display, the Oppo Pad Mini has seen plenty of leaks recently, building anticipation for what could be a breakthrough device.
There aren't a huge number of compact tablets in this space, with the iPad mini being the most obvious, and the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5 a recent addition.
The details of the launch come from Oppo directly, via its Weibo channel. Although the focus appears to be on China, it is listed as a "global launch" suggesting that everyone will get access to it.Article continues below
The Oppo Pad Mini will widen the range of choices, with previously-leaked specs setting this up as a premium device. Starting with the display, it's thought that it will have an 8.8-inch OLED display, beating Apple to the OLED update, and offering a 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for gamers.
This display is thought to be a 3:2 aspect, which can be a little better for viewing websites or reading, but it's less efficient when it comes to watching traditional movies.
Elsewhere, we're looking at flagship hardware, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 at its heart, along an 8,000mAh battery and 67W charging.
The weight of 279g and the 5.39mm thickness means it will be thinner and lighter than the iPad mini too, while it should all be wrapped in an aluminium shell.
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At the moment, most of the premium rivals are 11-inch models - there's the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, the OnePlus Pad 3, Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro and Honor MagicPad 4 for example, but this smaller format should be great for those who want something more portable.
The killer factor will be the price: the iPad Mini costs £499 / €549 and the Lenovo tablet is around the same price point. But those 11-inch tablets I mentioned are around this price too – so will Oppo be able to undercut and offer a cheaper route to premium tablet goodness?
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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