Oppo's Pad Mini doesn't hide its inspiration, but there could be at least one major upgrade
There are some impressive specs crammed into this compact tablet form
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Oppo is teasing the launch of a new compact tablet, the Oppo Pad Mini.
This tablet is said to rival the iPad mini, but feature an OLED display to boost the visual quality.
Oppo is working on a compact premium Android tablet, thought to be called the Oppo Pad Mini. The new tablet will rival the iPad mini, with an official tease from the company suggesting that we're getting closer to launch.
Oppo's plans seem to include the 13.5-inch Oppo Pad 5 Pro – a replacement for the Oppo Pad 3 Pro – with this smaller 8.8-inch tablet coming in to give users something more compact, but without scrimping on the specs.
The company has shared an official teaser for the new tablet on Weibo (via The Verge), suggesting that you can lose yourself in a book while waiting at the airport. It's a whimsical video that doesn't tell us much about the tablet itself.Article continues below
There have been a number of leaks surrounding this tablet, with Digital Chat Station sharing many of the core specs on Weibo.
It's said that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, with an 8,000mAh battery and 67W charging.
The Oppo Pad Mini will have an 8.8-inch OLED display, offering 144Hz. The display will set this tablet apart from rivals, because OLED screens aren't that common, except on the most premium devices. It's also said to have a 3:2 aspect, so better suited for reading.
It's thought to be 5.39mm thick and weigh 279g. That makes it thinner and lighter than the iPad mini, with a slightly larger display, but using OLED might make it superior for gaming and watching movies on the move.
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It's thought that the Oppo Pad Mini will launch in China within the coming weeks – a date of 21 April has been suggested – but there's no indication of whether it will be seen outside of China.
There's been an uptick in premium Android tablets recently and it could be that we see this device launching from OnePlus at some point in the future. We'll have to keep our fingers crossed, because this sounds like a compact powerhouse.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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