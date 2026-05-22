Google's huge Gemini changes just kicked in – here's what it means for you

Quick summary Google has emailed subscribers to detail changes to AI subscriptions, which see a change to usage limits and a loss of AI credits. The change wasn't announced at Google I/O, where Google instead focused on a new $100 a month AI Ultra subscription.

Google announced changes to its subscription plans on stage at Google I/O and while the focus was on a new $100 AI Ultra plan, it's the changes coming to the Google AI Pro plan that's got users up in arms.

The details were delivered via email to subscribers, outlining that changes to the usage limit on the AI Pro plan where changing, effective immediately.

That sees "compute-based" usage limits on the plan which take into account the complexity, features and length of the chat. This limit is refreshed every 5 hours up to your weekly limit.

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This plan has 4x the usage limit of the free tier, while the Ultra tier has 5x the usage limit, according to Google's subscription page.

Those usage limits also apply to Flow and Antigravity with the 1000 AI credits that used to be included no longer included in the plan - with the option to buy AI credits if needed.

You can find your own usage under settings in the Gemini app, both in the browser and in the app, under Usage Limits. There it will tell you the percentage of use that you've reached, when it resets, and where you are on your weekly limit.

It's worth remembering that the AI Pro plan is what a lot of Pixel owners are on, because new Pixel devices come with a "free trial" of the service. The regular price for the 5TB AI Pro plan costs £18.99 / $19.99 a month.

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While access to Gemini models, features and storage doesn't change, it's the usage that users are reacting to.

Over on Reddit, there are plenty of users commenting that the subscription just got a lot worse. Other users comment that for video generation it's basically unusable, while some say that switching to Claude is now an easier decision.

Google's focus for I/O was on Gemini's new skills - including Gemini Spark, the 24/7 digital assistant designed to run in the background and take on a wide range of your organisational tasks.

While the demos were impressive, Google made a point of saying that it was starting as a beta for Google AI Ultra subscribers and it raises doubts over how well it will run if you're at risk of exceeding usage limits.

While little was said about subscriptions, Google was pleased to announced the $100 AI Ultra plan - and that's $100 / £79.99 a month. For hardcore AI users who are using it for business that might be viable, but as a consumer proposition, it might not be.