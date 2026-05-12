Google's new AI video generation is scarily impressive in samples – could be on your phone real soon

Quick Summary Google could be about to launch an update to its Veo image-generation tool in Gemini. The new model, called Omni, looks to offer better results and could be announced at Google I/O.

Google could be about to shift up its AI-powered video creation with the introduction of Gemini Omni. The new service is thought to be an extension of the existing Veo offering, with access part of Google's paid AI Pro plan.

The current Veo model has been evolving, currently sitting on version 3.1, with audio introduced to the video creation process with version 3.

The new model is expected to be called Gemini Omni, although details leaking out have suggested that it's an extension of Veo, with familiar leaker Max Weinbach sharing metadata that labels it as "VEO_MODE_OMNI".

Latest Videos From

Shared by 9to5Google, it appears that some Gemini users have had early access – shared via Reddit – although the user sharing these details has also said that it has been revoked, with Gemini reverting back to the previous Veo experience.

In the first instance, a pop-up invitation suggested "create with Gemini Omni", before going on to say: "Meet our new video model. Remix your videos, edit directly in chat, try a template, and more."

Some of the shared results are impressive too, with photo-realistic depictions showing that this AI experience has mastered things like text, while people and their movements look realistic too – if just a little too perfect.

Gemini Omni seems insanely good!? pic.twitter.com/HvONmI6mnnMay 11, 2026

While there are some great results from what we've seen so far, it's still a little artificial, it shows progress towards an AI video model that's more believable – if that's something you actually want.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Part and parcel of Omni appears to be usage limits, determined by the AI plan that you subscribe to. That will allow power users to create more videos, while those on cheaper tiers are still likely to have access.

This leak comes on the eve of Google making its big announcements through Google I/O, where we're expecting a full announcement to detail the advancements of Gemini, with Omni likely to be a part of that.

We're also expecting the latest on Android, with Android 17 expected to be introduced through The Android Show later today. It looks like video creation is going to play a big part in Google's AI future – after all, "omni" means "everywhere".