There really could be an OpenAI phone coming – but will it be a one trick pony?

Quick Summary OpenAI could be working on its own smartphone, designed to be an agentic AI device. There would be no apps, as AI would handle everything.

OpenAI is said to be developing a smartphone to challenge Apple and Google, with agentic AI at its core. The timeline for the release of this phone could be early 2027, according to an established analyst.

The information comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, who first shared the outline for the device and then gave an update on some of the specifics via X.

Starting at the beginning of the story, it was shared that OpenAI is reportedly working with MediaTek and Qualcomm on developing processors, although it could be MediaTek that powers the device with a custom version of the Dimensity 9600.

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It's also said that Luxshare could be the manufacturer of the device – a Chinese electronics manufacturer which already works with brands like Apple. Shipments will target around 30 million units globally in 2027 and 2028.

The big thing about an OpenAI phone is that it's designed as a post-app device. The idea is that agentic AI handles everything, rather than the user diving in and out of individual apps to complete tasks.

This isn't the first time we've heard of this concept – it's also something touted by Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing.

Conceptually, this is probably the biggest barrier to adoption: in the past, smartphone platforms failed because they didn't have access to apps and services that people expected. In the future, breaking down that app experience that's been established since the dawn of modern computing is the real challenge.

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It also relies on OpenAI being able to act on the behalf of users with every single service they want to use. For something like music that's perhaps simple, but would people be happy for an AI to universally control shopping, banking, health and investment information, tax accounts, insurance and everything else?

Kuo outlines that the operating system and hardware need to align for a truly agentic experience and while other devices have attempted to create alternative AI devices – like the Rabbit R1 or Humane AI Pin – smartphones are still central to modern life.

What OpenAI does have on its side is familiarity with ChatGPT, which is widely used and for many, replacing Google's position as a first port of call for information. Whether OpenAI can make that leap to an AI-based smartphone experience before Apple or Google remains to be seen.

Both Apple and Google have the advantage of being able to ease users into a more integrated experience, with the full app experience and full ecosystem support, something that OpenAI can't offer.