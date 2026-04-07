This phone fuses E Ink with conventional screen tech for the best of both worlds
Is this the sort of convergence you want in your next device?
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Quick summary
E Ink specialist Bigme is teasing the launch of a new device that's going to offer an LCD Android smartphone experience, with a colour E Ink display.
That will mean all the connectivity of a smartphone, with the efficiency of E Ink when you need it.
Phone brand Bigme is teasing a new handset that offers both a colour E Ink display and an LCD screen, offering the benefits of both of these screen technologies. While the LCD display will be there for conventional phone use, the E Ink screen will be much more efficient for tasks like reading.
This isn't the first time that we've seen the combination of these two types of screen tech – Yotaphone did it over a decade ago – but the big difference here is that Bigme is using a colour E Ink screen, so it's not just a monochrome experience.
Bigme is a company that produces a range of E Ink devices including tablets, phones and ebook readers, specialising in E Ink products.Article continues below
That's about all we know about the device at the moment. It's going to be called the HiBreak Dual and the company is asking fans to guess the specs via a Reddit thread. That's one way to generate a buzz, but it's basically a guessing game about what the device will offer.
While the company has already confirmed colour E Ink (there's no need to guess that part), it also offers the suggestion of "Android 14/15?", suggesting that it's going to launch with a version of Android that's already out of date – we're currently on Android 16.
Bigme HiBreak DualE-Ink + LCD Dual-Screen Smartphone!What you've been waiting for is about to become reality:Color E-Ink + LCD and Monochrome E-Ink + LCD, two models for you to choose.Stay tuned – more product specifications coming soon!Subscribe for first-hand info and… pic.twitter.com/Kz9JW3eBFTApril 7, 2026
Previous phones from the company have come with an E Ink display – including colour – with previous support for handwriting. That means its way open on the specs front – we really don't know what it will offer.
One of the advantages of E Ink over LCD – apart from efficiency – is that it's usually visible in bright conditions thanks to the anti-glare display it typically comes with.
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That might be the attraction of this type of phone and while it's rare to find dual devices of this nature, there are anti-glare smartphones. Yes, Samsung makes a lot of its own anti-glare finish, though it's nothing like you get from the TCL NXTpaper 70, which was announced at CES 2026.
TCL's devices have a matte finish to the screen – like you can opt for on the iPad Pro – which does a great job cutting out glare while giving you a full Android phone experience.
The number of display options for smartphone users are expanding and while many will opt for the latest mainstream phone, for those looking for something a little more specific, the Bigme HiBreak Dual is there for you.
The question will be, however, whether combining these technologies is worth it when the experience from a mid-range phone and a Kindle could be cheaper and better.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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