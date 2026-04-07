This phone fuses E Ink with conventional screen tech for the best of both worlds

Quick summary E Ink specialist Bigme is teasing the launch of a new device that's going to offer an LCD Android smartphone experience, with a colour E Ink display. That will mean all the connectivity of a smartphone, with the efficiency of E Ink when you need it.

Phone brand Bigme is teasing a new handset that offers both a colour E Ink display and an LCD screen, offering the benefits of both of these screen technologies. While the LCD display will be there for conventional phone use, the E Ink screen will be much more efficient for tasks like reading.

This isn't the first time that we've seen the combination of these two types of screen tech – Yotaphone did it over a decade ago – but the big difference here is that Bigme is using a colour E Ink screen, so it's not just a monochrome experience.

Bigme is a company that produces a range of E Ink devices including tablets, phones and ebook readers, specialising in E Ink products.

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That's about all we know about the device at the moment. It's going to be called the HiBreak Dual and the company is asking fans to guess the specs via a Reddit thread. That's one way to generate a buzz, but it's basically a guessing game about what the device will offer.

While the company has already confirmed colour E Ink (there's no need to guess that part), it also offers the suggestion of "Android 14/15?", suggesting that it's going to launch with a version of Android that's already out of date – we're currently on Android 16.

Bigme HiBreak DualE-Ink + LCD Dual-Screen Smartphone!What you've been waiting for is about to become reality:Color E-Ink + LCD and Monochrome E-Ink + LCD, two models for you to choose.Stay tuned – more product specifications coming soon!Subscribe for first-hand info and… pic.twitter.com/Kz9JW3eBFTApril 7, 2026

Previous phones from the company have come with an E Ink display – including colour – with previous support for handwriting. That means its way open on the specs front – we really don't know what it will offer.

One of the advantages of E Ink over LCD – apart from efficiency – is that it's usually visible in bright conditions thanks to the anti-glare display it typically comes with.

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That might be the attraction of this type of phone and while it's rare to find dual devices of this nature, there are anti-glare smartphones. Yes, Samsung makes a lot of its own anti-glare finish, though it's nothing like you get from the TCL NXTpaper 70, which was announced at CES 2026.

TCL's devices have a matte finish to the screen – like you can opt for on the iPad Pro – which does a great job cutting out glare while giving you a full Android phone experience.

The number of display options for smartphone users are expanding and while many will opt for the latest mainstream phone, for those looking for something a little more specific, the Bigme HiBreak Dual is there for you.

The question will be, however, whether combining these technologies is worth it when the experience from a mid-range phone and a Kindle could be cheaper and better.