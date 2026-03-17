New monitor uses a peculiar technology to protect your eyes

Quick Summary This monitor uses an odd technology to save your eyes. That includes a paper-like display, usually reserved for phones, tablets and other surfaces you touch.

In 2026, the idea of a paper-like display is nothing new. We see them offered on a wide range of tablets and phones, as a method of making stylus use more familiar, and adding a different texture to the experience.

But using such a display on a monitor is a much rarer thing. Still, that's exactly what the good folks at HANNspree have done, with the new HANNspree Hybri monitor, which uses the brand's ecoVISION display.

Now, you might be questioning why there's a need for a paper-like display on a monitor. After all, it's a screen you don't really touch, so the physical benefits of the technology won't have any impact.

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What it does offer, though, is a benefit for the health of your eyes. The Hybri offers zero blue light, which is a massive benefit against traditional monitor designs. The technology also uses less power, which is great whether you're concerned about the cost of energy on your wallet or on the planet.

There's no limitations on the performance, either, with Hybri blending the benefits of paper-like displays for reading with the performance of a modern multimedia display. You'll get a 75Hz refresh rate, a 5ms response time and true 8-bit colours.

(Image credit: HANNspree)

The monitor also makes clever use of ambient light. That includes diffusing and reflecting ambient light to improve contrast, without having to rely on backlighting.

In terms of I/O, you'll find many of the usual suspects here. HDMI, DP and USB-C are all available, while the monitor itself can also be adjusted with tilt, swivel, pivot and height changes.

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Ultimately, the way the Hybri monitor has been designed makes it perfect for anyone who is working at their monitor for a long period of time. Modern office use, students and more, will all find something to love about the specs on offer here.

Priced at £499 (approx. €575 / US$665 / AU$940) this sits squarely in the midst of a competitive market. If it can live up to its own hype, I think the Hybri could easily carve itself a niche within that.