Samsung's new OLED tech is the surprise gaming monitor upgrade I need

Anti-reflective displays are getting big

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Samsung QuantumBlack
(Image credit: Samsung Display)

The pace of change when it comes to high-end PC gaming is generally a little frightening, especially if you're coming from a console background and you're used to a platform staying the same for six or seven years between generations. In the PC world, companies seem to rip the rulebook up every year.

I'm not going to go overboard and suggest that Samsung's done just that with the new gaming monitor tech it's unveiled, but it's certainly a welcome upgrade that might just indicate how it and others on the market are trying to win people over to upgrading their monitors.

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That boost to hardness shouldn't be overlooked before we move on to reflections, though. Cleaning your gaming monitor can be a stressful affair, and it gets more stressful the more you've spent on it – so knowing that it's properly scratch-resistant should make it far less of a burden.

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Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

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