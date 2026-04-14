Sony's latest Inzone monitor has me drooling for a PC upgrade

I've tested a few gaming monitors in the last couple of years, and while ultrawide behemoths often live long in the memory, one of the very best I've got my hands on has been the more traditional 27-inch Sony Inzone M10S, a true beauty of an OLED PC-centric monitor.

Now, Sony has unveiled a direct successor, the Inzone M10S II, and it looks like it keeps everything good about the old version, with some choice improvements. For one thing, the refresh rate ceiling has gone up again – it's now a 1440p/540Hz situation as standard, which is amazing.

That gets even more silly if you drop down to 1080p for 720Hz, a level of performance that underlines the fact that this monitor is really aimed at those seeking to get a competitive edge and match some tournament conditions. Sony's also added what it calls a "Super Anti-glare Film" to cut down on reflectiveness massively, which is impressive given I didn't really find it a problem on the last version.

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The superb design of the last version seems to have been retained pretty much to every detail, with a little more control over tilt for more adjustability, and it will cost a pretty punchy £1,199 or €1,350, although it's worth underlining that it's a super high-end option. That said, the monitor won't actually be available to order until this June.

(Image credit: Sony)

It's paired with another new announcement from Inzone, in the form of a lovely-looking headset, the H6 Air, which promises to be one of the lightest on the market at just 199g. Given how ludicrously comfortable the Inzone H9 was when I reviewed it last year, this could be something special.

It also brings an interesting approach in that these are fully open-back headphones by design, so you should get a nice wide soundstage as a result, but also much less of an isolating seal, so that'll be worth considering if you're in the market for a headset and have reliably quiet playing conditions.

The H6 Air will cost £175 or €200, making it a really interesting entry at the higher end of the mid-range headset market. It'll be available later this month, so you won't have to wait long to try it out.

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