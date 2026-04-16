Turtle Beach's new headset has a lovely new design and some impressive features

The Stealth Pro II looks great

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Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II
(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

I've been testing the best gaming headsets for well over half a decade now, which gives me quite a big back catalogue of headset knowledge to fall back on when new versions launch. I really liked the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro back in 2022, for instance, but I'm pleased to see that a newly announced successor looks like it fixes some of the small issues the previous version had.

The Stealth Pro II just got unveiled, and features an all-new design that looks far more modern and sleek, as well as some big audio upgrades that should see the headset compete with the high-end models that I favour from SteelSeries.

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The headset also looks sleeker, in my opinion, although I'm interested to see that the microphone is still one that can be flipped out of the way rather than properly hidden or retracted – I prefer the latter, but I'm always open-minded about design choices like this.

There will be two versions on sale, in classic style (blame Xbox's expensive certification for this) – and the Xbox version will be the one to buy, since it'll work with Xbox, PC, PlayStation and Bluetooth. The "PC & PlayStation" version is the same, minus the Xbox support.

There won't be a price difference between the two, crucially, so any version of the Stealth Pro II will come in at a chunky 349.99/€349.99/£299.99. That means it's at the top-end of the market, albeit not coming near the ultra-luxury territory staked out by the £600 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite.

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

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