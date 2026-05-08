Missed out on the Steam Controller? Here are 5 PC and Steam-ready alternatives I've tested and recommend

Like everyone who tried to buy a Steam Controller on its initial release, I left disappointed. They sold out in around 30 minutes, and I left empty handed.

However, that made me realise that I probably already own the best PC gamepad anyway – several of them, in fact. I recently built my own affordable Steam Machine using a Geekom A7 Max Mini PC and have been testing a selection of different controllers with it.

Five have certainly stood out, including the one I use most often – a variant of the third-party pad I use with my Nintendo Switch 2 as well. So here are my alternatives to the Steam Controller you should check out too.

Latest Videos From

All of them work on PC and I've included options at different budgets.

1. 8BitDo Ultimate 2

(Image credit: 8BitDo)

There are two variants of the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 – one for Windows and Android, the other for Switch and Switch 2 as well. Both work with PCs and Steam OS, but the latter has a Nintendo button configuration, so I recommend the Windows one for general use.

The controller comes with its own charging dock and a small dongle to connect to your PC via USB. However, it can also be connected inside the dock itself, for an even neater wireless solution, and as it operates on the 2.4GHz band, it provides low latency gaming.

2. Hyperkin The Competitor