5 standing desks you need to upgrade your home office

As working from home has become the norm for many people, it’s important to upgrade your home office space to enhance your productivity. But let’s face it – sitting on an office chair hunched over a laptop for several hours a day isn’t the most comfortable thing in the world.

That’s why we’d encourage you to upgrade your home office with a standing desk. While standing desks aren’t exactly a new concept, they only really became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more people started working from home. But that was a few years ago now, so if you haven’t got a standing desk, here’s a handful of reasons why you should get one.

A standing desk can work wonders for your productivity and comfort levels. Instead of sitting at a desk all day, using one standing up changes your position which can reduce neck and back pain. It also boosts circulation, and can improve your focus and energy levels. If you put a folding treadmill under your standing desk, you can even get extra steps in to keep yourself active.

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So, now that you know how beneficial a standing desk can be, here are five standing desks you should consider adding to your home office.

P.S. Still not sure if a standing desk is for you? Check out the 5 signs you need a standing desk .

Best standing desk overall

1. FlexiSpot E7 Pro Standing Desk

(Image credit: FlexiSpot)

The best standing desk we’ve tried is the FlexiSpot E7 Pro . With plenty of material options and frame colours to choose from, the FlexiSpot E7 Pro will comfortably fit into your home office, and support up to 180kg of your working essentials.

Powered by refined, self-locking motors, the FlexiSpot E7 Pro can be adjusted to multiple heights in as little as six seconds. The construction is solid and stable, and it’s extremely easy to operate. We gave it five stars in our FlexiSpot E7 Pro Standing Desk review , and haven’t found anything to beat it so it gets top spot in this list.

Best budget standing desk

2. IKEA Trotten Sit/Stand Desk

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you’re on a tight budget, head down to your local IKEA and pick up the Trotten Sit/Stand Desk . At just £179 / $249, the IKEA Trotten is the one of the cheapest options on the market, but its low price shouldn’t be discounted as the desk ticks a lot of boxes.

Compared to other standing desks, the IKEA Trotten is manually operated, so you’ll have to adjust it via the crank handle on the side. During assembly, the handle can be mounted on either side of the desk so both left and right handed people can use it. The desk can also be adjusted between 70cm and 120cm, keeping you comfortable when you’re sitting or standing.

Best luxury standing desk

3. Desktronic HomeMax Desk

(Image credit: Desktronic)

On the other end of the price spectrum, the Desktronic HomeMax Desk may cost an arm and a leg at £1,099 / $1,299 but it’s the ultimate standing desk set-up. Its four-leg design is powered by four motors, and it has a rising speed of 32mm/s, all while lifting at a surprisingly quiet noise level.

The Desktronic HomeMax Desk has a minimum height of 74cm and maximum height of 119cm but it’s much more than just a standing desk. It has a built-in LED strip for customisable lighting, and hooks and channels underneath to hang items and feed through cables. It also has USB ports and comes in a range of colours and materials.

Best laptop-only standing desk

4. Yo-Yo Desk Lite

(Image credit: Yo-Yo)

If you don’t want to spend too much, and just want something that raises your laptop, the Yo-Yo Desk Lite is a great option. Instead of replacing your entire desk, the Yo-Yo Desk Lite is a portable sit-stand desk converter which you can sit atop your current desk and adjust in height for just your laptop.

Lightweight and space-efficient, the Yo-Yo Desk Lite can be carried with you from room to room, so you can set it up in your office, living room and more. It has a gas-assisted lift system and easy controls to adjust its height so you can take full advantage of a standing desk in a smaller, more budget-friendly way.

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Best full workstation standing desk

5. VonHaus Sit Stand Rising Workstation

(Image credit: VonHaus)

If you’re a full-time home office worker, it’s likely you have a comprehensive set-up, featuring multiple monitors, keyboards and more. If that’s the case, you’ll want to check out the VonHaus Sit Stand Rising Workstation which comes with an ergonomic, adjustable design with a huge amount of space.

The VonHaus Sit Stand Rising Workstation is gas-assisted and can sit between 11.5cm and 51cm. It can support two screens, or a laptop and monitor, plus it has a phone slot for easy use and charging. It has a sturdy steel frame and comes in multiple colours, plus at just £79.99, it’s an absolute steal.