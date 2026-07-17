This folding treadmill fits under your desk, climbs to 12% and costs less than a third of the price of an iPhone 17

Finding room for a treadmill is often harder than finding the motivation to use one, but Urevo’s latest launch promises a surprisingly capable workout without permanently taking up half the living room.

The Strol 2E Pro is a compact, folding treadmill that can be used beneath a standing desk with its handrail lowered or unfolded for walking and light running at speeds of up to 6.2mph (10km/h).

It also offers up to 12% incline, matching the gradient used for the popular 12-3-30 treadmill workout, while costing only £249.99 in the UK.

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For comparison, an iPhone 17 costs £799, and is it capable of getting you fit? Exactly.

(Image credit: Urevo)

The under-desk treadmill is aimed more at walkers and light joggers than serious indoor runners.

The Strol 2E Pro is an upgraded version of the existing Urevo Strol 2E, retaining its 2.25 HP motor, remote control, and under-desk configuration while addressing some of the original model’s limitations.

Hill starts without leaving home

The main difference between the two is the adjustable incline, something the standard Strol 2E lacks.

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Urevo has also introduced automatic speed adjustment, controlled via its companion app, though users can still make manual changes with the supplied remote.

The app records workout history and metrics, offers virtual scenic routes from around the world and can synchronise data with Apple Health and Google Fit.

(Image credit: Urevo)

Urevo says the new model supports users weighing up to 300lb (136kg), an increase from the original treadmill’s 265lb (120kg) limit.