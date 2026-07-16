HOKA has unveiled the Clifton 11, the latest version of one of the most recognisable daily running shoes on the market.

With the latest update, the brand has focused on enhancing comfort with a redesigned upper, an updated fit, and a softer underfoot feel.

HOKA has introduced a premium engineered jacquard knit upper for improved breathability and a more luxurious feel, alongside an updated ultrasoft sockliner designed to increase step-in comfort.

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A new double lace-lock system promises a more secure fit, while reflective detailing improves visibility during early morning and evening runs.

(Image credit: HOKA)

"The Clifton has set the standard for daily trainers for over a decade, earning runners’ trust with HOKA’s signature cushioning and innovative design,” said Bekah Broe, Sr. Director of Performance Footwear at HOKA.

“With the Clifton 11, we have built on that legacy - refining the fit, upgrading the engineered mesh upper, and enhancing the sockliner - to deliver a smoother and effortlessly comfortable ride.”

The Clifton 11 arrives about 15 months after the Clifton 10, suggesting HOKA is confident it got the fundamentals right last time.