Loewe Antares is no mere OLED TV, it's highly customisable and individually calibrated by experts

Quick Summary Loewe has introduced an OLED TV where every panel is individually calibrated by the firm before it is shipped. Starting at £2,500 / €2,500, the Loewe Antares TV is available in multiple sizes now.

Luxury AV brand Loewe has returned to its roots for its new TV launch, with the Antares OLED set having bespoke customisation befitting of its premium price point.

Each OLED panel, for example, is individually calibrated before it leaves the Loewe factory, while personalisation is possible through optional aluminium overlays and interchangeable design elements.

You can also choose to add a matching Antares soundbar, plus a floor2ceiling or rotating floor stand. Alternatively, it can be wall-mounted with one of the available solutions on offer.