Silo season 3 could have just fixed one of streaming's biggest problems

At the end of this week, on 3 July, one of the biggest sci-fi shows of modern times will return. Yes, Silo season 3 is set to air on Apple TV.

The anticipation is high, too, given the second season's jubilant reception – it still maintains a 92% score on the aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

The latest trailer – which is embedded below – has already confirmed some pretty big plot twists, too, so the show's trajectory already looks to be a riot.

But Apple TV has made some great decisions in the show's airing schedule to which other platforms, from Netflix to Disney+, ought to pay greater attention.

Same-day global streaming

Silo Season 3 — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The first episode of Silo season 3 airs on Friday 3 July. Not Thursday in the USA and Friday at ungodly hours in the UK. It's a same-day release – so less chance of leaks and spoilers. That's a big positive for a global audience.

Unlike many shows' season premieres, Silo season 3 won't release multiple episodes at once. You won't get two episodes back to back to kick off the season – and I think that's a good thing for scheduling.

Indeed, as I've written before: Apple's bold message with Silo is foresight that Netflix should learn from. The show is already shot beyond this season, through to season 4, meaning ongoing consistency will continue to follow.

No mid-season breaks