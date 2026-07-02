Silo season 3 could have just fixed one of streaming's biggest problems

At the end of this week, on 3 July, one of the biggest sci-fi shows of modern times will return. Yes, Silo season 3 is set to air on Apple TV.
The anticipation is high, too, given the second season's jubilant reception – it still maintains a 92% score on the aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.
The latest trailer – which is embedded below – has already confirmed some pretty big plot twists, too, so the show's trajectory already looks to be a riot.
But Apple TV has made some great decisions in the show's airing schedule to which other platforms, from Netflix to Disney+, ought to pay greater attention.
Same-day global streaming
The first episode of Silo season 3 airs on Friday 3 July. Not Thursday in the USA and Friday at ungodly hours in the UK. It's a same-day release – so less chance of leaks and spoilers. That's a big positive for a global audience.
Unlike many shows' season premieres, Silo season 3 won't release multiple episodes at once. You won't get two episodes back to back to kick off the season – and I think that's a good thing for scheduling.
Indeed, as I've written before: Apple's bold message with Silo is foresight that Netflix should learn from. The show is already shot beyond this season, through to season 4, meaning ongoing consistency will continue to follow.