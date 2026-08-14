It’s the end of the line for the iPhone X, but its legacy will live on for many years

Quick Summary Apple has moved the iPhone X to its obsolete product list. This means the company has discontinued hardware service for it, so service providers can no longer order parts for it. We have plenty to thank this device for though, so let's give it a clap as it leaves.

The Apple iPhone X was a huge deal when it launched back in 2017, much like the folding iPhone will be this year if it finally arrives. It marked the 10th anniversary of the iPhone and was the first major design change of that decade, too. It removed the Home Button at the bottom of the screen, for starters.

As a result, the iPhone X was the first iPhone to introduce Face ID, albeit with a notch at the top of the display rather than the neat and tidy Dynamic Island we have today.

(Image credit: Future)

What can we thank the iPhone X for?

It also reintroduced a more premium material for the iPhone again, opting for stainless steel over the aluminium frame we had seen on the iPhone 6, 7 and 8.

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You could even argue that it was the device responsible for the Pro models we know today. It normalised the idea of a more expensive iPhone alongside the regular options and paved the way for the iPhone 11 Pro, which launched two years later after the iPhone XS.

It's safe to say, then, that the iPhone X wasn’t just any regular iPhone. But despite that, its time is up. Not from a software perspective – that happened back in 2022 with iOS 16 being the last software build to be supported – but from a parts perspective.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple has updated its “Obtaining service for your Apple product after an expired warranty” support article, and the iPhone X has been added to the obsolete product list. It was moved from the vintage product list.

That means Apple has discontinued hardware service for it, so service providers can no longer order parts.

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Usually, products appear on this list about seven years after they are released. The vintage list of products is said to be for devices between five and seven years old, and while parts are still available to service these, they are limited.

With the iPhone X now coming up to nine years old, it’s had a good run, so it’s not too surprising to see it move to obsolete. It also leaves a great legacy behind, so we look forward to what the 2027 iPhone brings for the twenty-year anniversary.

Let’s just say it has some big shoes to fill.