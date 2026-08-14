Birdfy just gave its smart bird feeder a serious design upgrade with better AI detection than before

QUICK SUMMARY Birdfy has launched its new Metal Feeder, its latest smart bird feeder. With a new chew-proof and weather-resistant design, the Birdfy Feeder Metal has a built-in camera, solar panel and AI recognition for over 6,000 bird species.

Birdfy has just launched its Feeder Metal smart bird feeder, and it’s a serious upgrade compared to its predecessor. Now made from a metal construction, the Birdfy Feeder Metal is more durable than before, and can withstand the elements, as well as birds and other animals wear and tear.

If you’re an avid birdwatcher, having an outdoor camera is handy for monitoring your garden in a different way . Birdfy’s bird feeders are a fun and unique way to do this, as they combine a birdhouse with a feeding system, camera and app so you can care for and watch them without being too intrusive.

The latest version of the Birdfy feeder is the Birdfy Feeder Metal which comes in a bright green colour made from upgraded metal materials. It’s more durable and sustainable than before, thanks to its chew-proof, rust and weather-resistant construction which is better suited to withstand long-term outdoor use.

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The Birdfy Feeder Metal has a 2.5-litre seed container included in the design, as well as a seed guard and an adjustable perch. There’s also a built-in 2W solar panel that powers the 9,000mAh rechargeable battery so you can constantly see what’s happening on the feeder via its 2MP 1080p camera.

(Image credit: Birdfy)

As an outdoor camera , the Birdfy Feeder Metal offers colour night vision so you can see what’s happening throughout the day and night. It also has a microphone and speaker which unlocks two-way audio so you can better hear the birds and animals that visit the feeder.

Birdfy has also upgraded its Birdfy app with advanced AI features, including detection and identification. The Birdfy Feeder Metal can now recognise over 6,000 bird species, and will send real-time notifications when a bird is spotted and explain what the bird is.

The app also has ‘highlight’ features, including a monthly recap of activities, daily highlights, and other standout images and videos. Footage can be stored in the cloud or with local storage, and the AI recognition feature is only available through a subscription.

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