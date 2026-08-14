Blueair is back to save another heatwave with its new Pedestal Air Circulator Fan – but there’s a catch

QUICK SUMMARY Blueair has launched the Pedestal Air Circulator Fan as part of its Comfort collection. Priced at $199.99, the Blueair Pedestal Air Circulator Fan cools rooms by over 100 feet, and comes with new smart features, including auto, night and welcome home modes.

With yet another heatwave taking place, Blueair is back to save you from the summer heat with its latest fan launch. Expanding its Comfort collection, the new Blueair Pedestal Air Circulator Fan is built for whole-space cooling, thanks to its reach of over 100 feet – but there’s a slight catch for UK customers.

Blueair has been a bit of a saviour this summer by launching multiple models as part of its Comfort range, including its first-ever handheld fan and its quiet tabletop fan . Now, the brand is going full-sized with its new Blueair Pedestal Air Circulator Fan, and it might be my favourite model yet.

Powered by AeroSilent technology, the Blueair Pedestal Air Circulator Fan works by circulating cool air around the room by over 100 feet to bring down the temperature in as little as 40 seconds. Its high speed airflow speedily whips air around by 19 mph2 and it has a wide 150° horizontal and 120° vertical oscillation to eliminate hot and cold spots.

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Despite its speed, the Blueair Pedestal Air Circulator Fan can be surprisingly quiet when in action, working at under 20dB when on the lowest setting. Speaking of settings, the Blueair Pedestal Air Circulator Fan has 10 adjustable speeds to choose from, as well as auto, night and welcome home modes which can be unlocked via the Blueair app.

I’ve tested many fans during my time at T3, and I’ve never really got on board with controlling your fan via an app, since most models come with on-device controls or remotes. But the Blueair app may have changed my mind, as it comes with many handy smart features for its new Blueair Pedestal Air Circulator Fan.

(Image credit: Blueair)

The Blueair app offers standard smart features you’d expect from app control, including compatibility with Alexa and Google Home voice assistants, schedules and timers. It also allows you to switch modes, including night mode for reduced airflow and noise when you’re sleeping, and auto mode which adjusts itself according to the temperature.

A new and exciting feature is its Welcome Home mode which automatically sets your fan’s speed to make your home cool and customised to your preferences when you get home. For non-smart controls, the Blueair Pedestal Air Circulator Fan also comes with a remote control.

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The design of the Blueair Pedestal Air Circulator Fan is simple and minimalist. It has touch controls on the top of the fan, and a built-in temperature sensor which you can see via its display. The fan can be adjusted to full, medium and short heights using its stand, and it comes in night charcoal, cloud linen and coastal beige colours.