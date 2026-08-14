Puma and SAYSKY just gave two of Puma’s best running shoes a business-casual makeover
The final instalment of the brands’ collaboration combines carbon-plated and max-cushioned trainers and Scandinavian office style
Puma and Copenhagen running label SAYSKY are getting Back to Business for the third and final instalment of their collaboration.
Apparently, this means dressing some of Puma’s best running shoes as though they have a meeting at five and interval training at six.
Launching globally on 20 August, the new Puma x SAYSKY collection takes its cues from classic office clothing, combining pinstripes, restrained detailing and corporate-inspired styling with performance running kit.
Back to Business includes special-edition versions of both the Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 4 and MagMax Nitro 2, covering everything from race day to long, easy training miles.
The MagMax Nitro 2 arrives in particularly punchy purple and blue colourways, complete with oversized SAYSKY branding wrapping around the midsole.
Meanwhile, the Deviate Nitro Elite 4 takes a slightly darker approach, pairing a predominantly black upper with purple detailing underneath.
Running is serious business
The Deviate Nitro Elite 4 is Puma’s carbon-plated racing option, pairing Nitrofoam Elite cushioning with a full-length PWRPLATE carbon-fibre plate designed to boost propulsion and running efficiency.
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The MagMax Nitro 2 is aimed at everyday training, using a high-stack Nitrofoam midsole for maximum cushioning, an engineered knit upper, and Puma’s grippy PUMAGRIP outsole.
The office theme continues throughout the accompanying clothing and accessories, where SAYSKY’s typically minimalist Scandinavian aesthetic meets technical running fabrics, with pinstripes, cleaner silhouettes and tailoring-inspired details intended to work beyond training.
“Running has evolved beyond sport – it has become a culture, a community and a way people express who they are,” says Conor Cashin, Lead Product Line Manager at Puma.
“With Back to Business, we wanted to capture the mindset of runners who organise their lives around the miles that matter most.”
It’s a slightly tongue-in-cheek concept, but one that feels increasingly relevant as running brands push further into everyday style.
To celebrate the launch, the brands will host an Out of Office Relay in Copenhagen on 20 August, sending runners through an office building via stairwells, elevators and parking garages.
The Puma x SAYSKY Back to Business collection launches globally on 20 August 2026 at 11 am CET, through Puma, SAYSKY, selected Puma flagship stores and participating retailers.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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