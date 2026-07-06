Saucony's fastest running shoes get a fresh new look that nods to a fan-favourite original

Saucony has given its flagship Endorphin running shoe family a fresh coat of paint, unveiling a new White/Multi colourway across the entire franchise ahead of this year's Saucony London 10K.

Available from 6 July, the capsule spans the Endorphin Elite 3, Endorphin Pro 5, Endorphin Speed 5 and the recently launched Endorphin Azura, bringing a unified visual identity to the brand's speed-focused lineup.

The new palette pairs crisp white engineered mesh uppers with vibrant flashes of aqua, coral and electric yellow.

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While the shoes remain unmistakably modern, the combination of colours harks back to the original Endorphin range that helped establish Saucony as one of the leading names in the carbon-plated super shoe market.

(Image credit: Saucony)

It's a cleaner, more refined interpretation of that iconic look, with the bright accents applied more sparingly across largely white midsoles.

The White/Multi treatment extends across each model despite their differing roles within the range.

At the top sits the Endorphin Elite 3, Saucony's premier marathon racer, joined by the Endorphin Pro 5 for race day, the nylon-plated Endorphin Speed 5 for training and racing, and the Endorphin Azura, a non-plated superfoam trainer designed for faster everyday miles.

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(Image credit: Saucony)

Saucony says the campaign centres on runners pushing themselves in a high-intensity treadmill environment, with the footwear taking centre stage to showcase the different roles each model plays within the Endorphin family.

The collection launches during race week for the Saucony London 10K, where thousands of runners are expected to take to the streets of the British capital under the brand's "Run As One" banner, celebrating the shared experience of racing together.

The new set is a visual refresh that unifies the entire Endorphin franchise under one striking design language.

For long-time Saucony fans, though, the biggest appeal may be the subtle nostalgia.

The white, turquoise and fluorescent accents evoke memories of the original Endorphin Pro, a shoe that played a major role in defining Saucony's modern performance identity.

The Endorphin Collection is available now at Saucony.