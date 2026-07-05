There’s LEGO on the track at Silverstone – 22 minicars take over the British Grand Prix

Quick summary LEGO has created 22 single-seater minicars that will be driven around Silverstone for the Drivers' Parade ahead of today's F1 British Grand Prix.

The cars are ready to race. All 22 F1 drivers are in their cars on the start line at Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix, but this isn’t the F1 race; this is the drivers' parade. And those aren’t Formula One cars; they’re LEGO minicars.

LEGO has injected its own brand of fun into a few of the races over the last two years, but each time it manages to top the last. For the Miami Grand Prix in 2025, LEGO put 10 full-size F1 cars on the track . This year, it’s built minicars for every driver to race.

These single-seater minicars are made up of over 28,000 bricks and are finished in 11 team liveries, complete with team emblems, numbers and colours. As with the full-size Miami cars, these are fully drivable and can reach speeds of up to 25km/h (15.5mph).