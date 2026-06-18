A £4 million hypercar in 4,000 pieces – I tried the LEGO Technic Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear

The Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear is the latest model in Lego’s Ultimate Car Concept range, and inducts the Swedish megacar into an even more exclusive collection of just six cars. The Lego Technic model provides not just a visually accurate interpretation of the car, but it mimics some of the Spear’s most notable features.

Koenigsegg is a Swedish success story, rising from the boyhood dream of Christian von Koenigsegg to one of the most sought-after luxury supercar producers in the world. From its pristine factory in southern Sweden, it produces just 70 cars a year and has a waiting list of over seven years for new models.

The Sadair’s Spear joined the line-up in 2025, named after the horse his father, Jesko, rode in his last race in 1976. Costing roughly £4 million each, only 30 cars exist, and every one was sold before they were even made. They are now changing hands between collectors for even more.

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This is the kind of car that kids (and adults) put pictures of on their wall. It’s a road-legal track-inspired megacar, with a 5.0-litre V8, 1603hp, a huge spoiler and Koenigsegg’s signature fighter jet-style windscreen. Megacar is a term reserved for those supercars with a power-to-weight ratio of greater than 1:1, and the Sadiar’s Spear produces 1,157 horsepower per tonne.

It also boasts the impressive Lightning Speed Transmission (LST) for instant shifts through its nine gears, a unique triplex suspension system and the signature Koenigsegg Ghost mode, which raises the huge rear wing, the bonnet, and opens both dihedral doors.