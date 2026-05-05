The most surprising thing about the Lego Sega Genesis / Mega Drive is its price

Quick Summary Lego's latest console collaboration is with Sega, for a brick version of the classic Genesis / Mega Drive. But unlike previous Lego retro console builds, this is much more affordable – priced at just £34.99 / $39.99 when it releases on 1 June.

Lego and retro gaming has gone hand in hand a lot in recent years. It has collaborated with Nintendo and Atari for collectable sets based on classic consoles, while a partnership with Sega has also resulted in some excellent builds starring Sonic the Hedgehog.

Now the toy brand and the latter gaming giant have combined again, but this time with arguably the best gaming set we've seen to date – not necessarily in complexity, but certainly for price.

While the Lego versions of the Nintendo Entertainment System and Atari 2600 (VCS) were in excess of £200 / $200 at launch, the newly announced Lego Sega Genesis (AKA Mega Drive in the UK, Europe and Japan) will be just £34.99 / $39.99.

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Admittedly, the build is a lot less complicated, comprising 479 pieces – less than a quarter of the Atari – but still an accurate, attractive set for retro gaming fans and collectors.

It comes with additional pieces to swap the style from Genesis to Mega Drive, depending on your preferred option, detachable controllers, and even a hidden zone showing a picture of Sonic under the cartridge unit.

A slottable cartridge (of Sonic the Hedgehog 2) is also included and the final construction measures 400m x 160mm x 120mm. The controllers measure 200mm x 80mm x 240mm apiece.

The full set will be available from 1 June 2026. Lego hasn't yet opened its store for pre-orders, but we'll keep checking on the build up to release day.

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In the meantime, there's a big deal on the Lego Game Boy on Amazon.co.uk right now – you can get 24% off the life-sized version of the DMG handheld. That makes it just £41.99 in the UK – pricier than the Genesis / Mega Drive, but arguably even more desirable.