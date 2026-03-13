A new PlayStation could arrive later this year after all – the catch is you'll have to build it yourself

Quick Summary Lego will reportedly add the original Sony PlayStation to its range of sets featuring classic consoles. Said to be coming later this year, it has been leaked that it'll cost $159.99 and comprise 1,911 bricks.

With all the talk of the next-generation of gaming, with Xbox Project Helix and the PS6 in development, the future of the games console is looking rosy. It could be a couple of years at least before we see either in stores, though.

But don't worry, it seems as if one games console will arrive this year after all – and we're not talking about Valve's Steam Machine. It looks like Lego is about to add to its classic console collection in the form of the original PlayStation.

Lego has previously released sets for the Atari 2600 (VCS), Nintendo Entertainment System, and most recently, the Game Boy. Each are loving recreations of games machines from yesteryear, which have proved very popular.

Article continues below

Now a Lego Instagrammer has leaked information (via VGC) on a prospective new set, which could arrive by the end of this year. Lego Minecraft Goat has a good track record for set leaks, and they claim that the Lego PlayStation set will include 1,911 pieces and be priced at $159.99 / €159.99.

That also makes it likely to cost between £149.99 and £159.99 in the UK.

A post shared by lego_minecraft_fan1 (@lego_minecraft_goat) A photo posted by on

It will be an adult build (for over 18s) and could also include the classic original DualShock controller. We'd also put money on a Lego version of the original PS1 memory card.

Certainly, Lego is going all-in on gaming right now, with a new Luigi & Mach 8 set being added to its Mario Kart range. There are the Pokémon sets too, plus a tease that new Super Mario minifigures are coming in 2027.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New form unlocked! New sets coming in 2027 #LEGOSuperMario pic.twitter.com/OAqcN8VmP3March 10, 2026

Hopefully, if the PlayStation set proves successful, we might also see some other favourites added to the lineup. I'd love a Sega Mega Drive / Genesis and/or SNES, for example.

And how about a Lego Xbox 360? You could even have extra bricks to add the red rings of death to the power button.

Or perhaps not.