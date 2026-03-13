A new PlayStation could arrive later this year after all – the catch is you'll have to build it yourself
What do the Atari 2600, NES and Game Boy all have in common?
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Quick Summary
Lego will reportedly add the original Sony PlayStation to its range of sets featuring classic consoles.
Said to be coming later this year, it has been leaked that it'll cost $159.99 and comprise 1,911 bricks.
With all the talk of the next-generation of gaming, with Xbox Project Helix and the PS6 in development, the future of the games console is looking rosy. It could be a couple of years at least before we see either in stores, though.
But don't worry, it seems as if one games console will arrive this year after all – and we're not talking about Valve's Steam Machine. It looks like Lego is about to add to its classic console collection in the form of the original PlayStation.
Lego has previously released sets for the Atari 2600 (VCS), Nintendo Entertainment System, and most recently, the Game Boy. Each are loving recreations of games machines from yesteryear, which have proved very popular.Article continues below
Now a Lego Instagrammer has leaked information (via VGC) on a prospective new set, which could arrive by the end of this year. Lego Minecraft Goat has a good track record for set leaks, and they claim that the Lego PlayStation set will include 1,911 pieces and be priced at $159.99 / €159.99.
That also makes it likely to cost between £149.99 and £159.99 in the UK.
A post shared by lego_minecraft_fan1 (@lego_minecraft_goat)
A photo posted by on
It will be an adult build (for over 18s) and could also include the classic original DualShock controller. We'd also put money on a Lego version of the original PS1 memory card.
Certainly, Lego is going all-in on gaming right now, with a new Luigi & Mach 8 set being added to its Mario Kart range. There are the Pokémon sets too, plus a tease that new Super Mario minifigures are coming in 2027.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
New form unlocked! New sets coming in 2027 #LEGOSuperMario pic.twitter.com/OAqcN8VmP3March 10, 2026
Hopefully, if the PlayStation set proves successful, we might also see some other favourites added to the lineup. I'd love a Sega Mega Drive / Genesis and/or SNES, for example.
And how about a Lego Xbox 360? You could even have extra bricks to add the red rings of death to the power button.
Or perhaps not.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.