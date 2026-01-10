I just built my favourite Lego set in years – it's a sci-fi classic

When Lego announced that it was finally offering a truly enthusiast-level set for Star Trek fans at the start of 2026, I knew I had to get my hands on it, if at all possible. Thankfully, Lego itself was happy to help, so I spent half a dozen very happy hours over the Christmas period building the best set I've made since Rivendell.

The Enterprise isn't on the same scale as that kit in terms of the number of blocks in total, coming in at just over 3600 pieces in total, but what's really impressive is how architectural and large the set ends up being despite that somewhat modest count.

You build it in two distinct chunks, starting with the Y-shaped rear of the ship, with its two engine blocks sitting on a frame. Then, once that's ready and you have the large black stand also constructed, you get to turn to that iconic saucer.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Throughout, there are some real treats in terms of the inventiveness of the pieces being used. My favourite probably comes just below the saucer, in the first image above this paragraph – the engine vent at the front of the Y is made of two speedboat windscreens in a more vivid blue than usual.

The attention to detail, meanwhile, is typically impressive, too. Some of the authentic touches aren't even necessarily things you'll be able to point out to onlookers once it's built. For instance, at one point, you'll install a gold sticker representing the ship's dedication plaque, which can barely be seen once it's finished. As most big Lego fans will know, that sort of little easter egg is a huge part of the joy of a big build.

Speaking of stickers, you'll apply plenty as the build goes on, mostly in the form of logos and designations for the ship, but another big part of the set is the cast minifigures that you'll assemble as it unfolds. These comprise all of the main characters from The Next Generation, including the iconic Jean-Luc Picard and his closest allies. Each also has a little trinket to symbolise their interests, from a trombone (the first ever in Lego, apparently) to a pet cat.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

As always with this sort of kit, a big part of the challenge actually comes after you finish it. After all, I've now got a seriously sizeable spaceship to manage in terms of display space, and I can confirm that my London flat is not exactly long on free surfaces.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The reality is that I'll probably do what I've done before, including for the huge Rivendell set that remains my favourite ever Lego kit. I take the time (and it does take time) to disassemble the set in reverse order.

This lets you divide the thing back up into numbered bags (sandwich bags in my case) that you can label yourself. The long and short of it is that this means you can build it again at a later date without the huge hurdle of every piece being in one massive pile. Frankly, if you ever wanted to sell a kit on it would also doubtless help.

So, if you're a Star Trek fan who's ever enjoyed building Lego, I'd get this one on your wishlist. Since going on sale at the very start of January, it's instantly sold out and gone on back order, but you can still get it on a realistic timeframe, so don't hang about. You can order it from Lego right here.