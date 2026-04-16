If the last decade has proven anything in the gaming world, it's that retro gaming is alive and kicking. At a time when the latest generation of consoles can't stop going up in price, and when building a top-end gaming PC can be extremely expensive, people seem to have a never-ending capacity for nostalgia.

That's something that Plaion and SNK hope to tap into with its latest announcement, the NeoGeo AES+, which is one of the most straightforward revivals of old gaming hardware we've ever seen.

The console's being brought back with modern TV and monitor compatibility, but otherwise seems to be basically a reissue of the NeoGeo, since it'll work with old cartridges and new ones alike, and features no emulation layer, according to Plaion. If that proves accurate, it'll be a big thing for collectors and those who enjoy revisiting older games.

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NEOGEO AES+ Announce Trailer [ENG-PEGI] - YouTube Watch On

In fact, the commitment to retro play seems genuine from an output perspective, since the NeoGeo AES+ will include standard old-fashioned AV Out options for those who have a CRT they like to use for gaming. This will be paired with an HDMI port, though, for the rest of us, with up to 1080p output.

The console will also have BIOS and DIP Switches on its body to let you swap language regions, display modes and even some overclocking options. Plaion says the AES+ will have a low-power mode and the option to permanently save your High Score saves for each game.

Of course, you're going to want games to pair with the console, unless you happen to already have a big collection to fall back on. Launching alongside the AES+ will be the following games:

Metal Slug

The King of Fighters 2002

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Big Tournament Golf

Shock Troopers

Samurai Shodown V Special

Pulstar

Twinkle Star Sprites

Magician Lord

Over Top

The console launches on 12 November 2026, but pre-orders should be open imminently through Plaion, and there will also be some accessories if you want them. The AES+ will come with one Arcade Stick controller, but you can pick up an extra if desired, as well as a Memory Card and GamePad for those who want the most authentic look for their console.

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The crucial question of pricing is worth covering, of course. The console will set you back £179.99 (€199.99), which probably feels pretty fair for what it is. What's more surprising is that each game cartridge will cost £69.99 (€79.99) individually, which is a massive ask, and we can only assume there are big manufacturing costs involved to excuse what seems like a crazy per-game price.

Still, aside from that potential alarm bell, the console looks like one of the most interesting revamps we've seen, since it doesn't bother with any mini-console shrinkage or emulation wizardry. NeoGeo fans will presumably be drooling, so we'll see how it lands once it starts to get to people in November.