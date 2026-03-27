Quick Summary Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially confirmed that its PlayStation 5 consoles and PlayStation Portal handheld will increase in price. Effective from 2 April 2026, the price jumps range from £20-90, or $50-100, with all global regions affected by the increases due to "continued pressures" related to the global economy.

Revealed on the official PlayStation blog, it has been confirmed that Sony's top games console range will increase in price, effective 2 April 2026.

The price rises affect the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, PlayStation 5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal. Accessories and peripherals do not appear to be affected by the change.

Pricing changes are confirmed below for the UK, EU and USA, but all regions are affected globally, as cited in the English-language blog post from SIE's Global Marketing Vice President, Isabelle Tomatis.

Swipe to scroll horizontally PS5 2026 new pricing: Row 0 - Cell 0 UK US EU PlayStation 5 £569.99 (+£90) $649.99 (+$100) €649.99 (+€100) PlayStation 5 Digital £519.99 (+£90) $599.99 (+$100) €549.99 (+€100) PlayStation 5 Pro £789.99 (+£90) $899.99 (+$100) €899.99 (+€100) PlayStation Portal £219.99 (+£20) $249.99 (+$50) €249.99 (+€30)

If you've been paused and waiting to buy one of Sony's top consoles, then now is the time to take action. There are still a number of days before the 2 April change takes place, so you can still buy at current pricing – and save that £90/$/€100.

Check out the shopping widget below for the latest prices in your region. Take note that stock is already looking low in many places, so a sell-out seems likely ahead of the deadline.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's reasoning for the price rises? "Continued pressures in the global economic landscape," is the key term used by Tomatis.

"We know that price changes impact our community," she continues, stating that the incoming change is a "necessary step to ensure we [SIE] can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences."

With rumours already circling of a PlayStation 6 somewhere on the distant horizon, the PS5's global price rise doesn't set a great precedent for that incoming console. It's likely years away, yet could already be the latest victim of RAM shortages – even this far out.

That's the key messaging here: RAM (memory) shortages worldwide, owed to the massive demand of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, has seen stocks plummet and consumers struggling to obtain kit at consistent prices.

These changes have affected electronics companies around the globe, particularly laptop- and phone-makers, but gaming companies aren't unaffected, as this PlayStation shift goes to show.