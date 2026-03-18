PlayStation Portal gets a surprise new upgrade – makes PS5 game streaming look better than ever

Quick Summary Sony's PlayStation Portal continues to improve, with the streaming handheld now getting higher bitrates to improve performance. A new update is rolling out now that adds a new 1080p High Quality mode, plus a few additional features.

The PlayStation Portal has come on leaps and bounds since its launch in 2023. No longer just a streaming companion to the PS5 (and PS5 Pro), it can stream games in its own right as long as you are a PS Plus Premium member.

Now a new update has landed and it makes it better still. That stunning display can finally be used at its max, with higher resolution streaming now available.

From today, 18 March, an system software update is rolling out globally that adds a new 1080p High Quality mode for remote play (streaming from your own PS5) and cloud streaming via PS Plus Premium.

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This gives you a higher bitrate to make games look better when you have a stronger wireless connection.

The Portal has always been capable of 1080p streaming, but with some picture compromises to keep the performance stable. This new mode improves the video quality at the cost of using more data.

It's available as an option, so should you need to use mobile data or find yourself on shonky hotel Wi-Fi, for example, you can drop the resolution mode. You still get access to 1080p Standard and even 720p to ensure games run smoothly.

However, if you have a half decent connection, the 1080p High Quality mode is there to switch things back up again.

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You can find the new setting in Quick Menu > Max Resolution. Just restart your streaming session after swapping the mode and away you go.

Wait, there's more?

In addition to 1080p High Quality, the new PS Portal update adds improved product detail pages to game bundles, better notifications for game invites, enhanced Trophy notifications, and an improved search screen.

It's also easier for new Portal owners to set up their account and device, with a new onboarding system.

The PlayStation Portal has really improved in the last few months and has become an essential accessory for PS5 and PS5 Pro owners. Its streaming is almost latency free, especially when playing on your home Wi-Fi, and the list of games available to stream over the cloud is growing rapidly.

There are now more than 3,000 games available to access via cloud streaming, either from your own digital library or via the PS Plus catalogue.

Sony has never really had ambitions to take on the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming or Nvidia GeForce Now, but its service for PlayStation Portal owners is at an all time high.