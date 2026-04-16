PS Plus getting one of the best sci-fi RPGs ever made for PS5 – but don't overlook this addictive indie hit too

Quick Summary The PS Plus game catalogue will be expanded this month by the addition of one of the best PS4 and PS5 era sci-fi RPGs. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will be available to all Extra and Premium members from 21 April.

Yes, these are troubling times for gaming, with soaring hardware prices and reported delays for next-generation consoles, but amongst all that, the PS5 Pro is finally coming into its own – especially if you have PS Plus Extra or Premium membership.

That's because, as well as being able to download the newly-upgraded Cyberpunk 2077 at no extra cost, another enhanced game is coming for subscribers. And it too is a sci-fi RPG masterpiece.

Horizon Zero Dawn was already one of the greatest and best-looking games on PlayStation consoles on its original release for PS4, but last year's remastered version took things to a whole new level.

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The PS5 Pro version in particular looks absolutely stunning, with the console's newly updated PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) technology giving it a crisp, detailed facelift and buttery smooth 60fps gameplay.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

However, as good as Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is, it's actually another game coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers that I recommend the most.

Monster Train is a roguelite deck-builder that I have been addicted to across multiple platforms (no pun intended). It is a must-have indie hit, in my opinion, and a superb addition to the PS Plus game catalogue.

In it, you have control over a band of demons and monsters and must stop Heaven's soldiers from breaching your Hell bound locomotive to destroy its energy source – the pyre.

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You play cards and power-ups to defeat each enemy as they progress up four levels of your train, and there are plenty more cards to pick up along the way. It is similar to Slay the Spire in many ways, except on public transport.

Monster Train Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Like with Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, you can pick Monster Train up at no extra cost from 21 April. It'll be available for PS5 only (Horizon Zero Dawn will also be downloadable on PS4 in its original form).

The other titles coming to the game catalogue for Extra and Premium members this month are: The Crew Motorfest (PS5, PS4), Football Manager 26 Console (PS5), Warriors: Abyss (PS5, PS4), Squirrel with a Gun (PS5), and The Casting of Frank Stone (PS5).

PS Plus Premium subscribers with also get Wild Arms 4 (PS5, PS4) added to the classics library.