PS Plus members are being rewarded for their patience – one of the biggest games of 2025 will finally be free

Quick Summary Sony has announced the three games coming to all PS Plus members at the start of May. EA Sports FC 26 leads the bunch, with Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Nine Sols making up the free collection.

Due to its integration with EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate often gains free access to EA Sports games long before PlayStation Plus, and as such EA Sports FC 26 has been available at no extra cost to Xbox owners for a while. However, PS5, PS5 Pro and even PS4 gamers need wait no longer – your patience is being rewarded.

All PS Plus members – Essential, Extra and Premium – will be able to play EA Sports FC 26 for free from next Tuesday, 5 May 2026, as it's one of the monthly games coming to the platform.

EA Sports FC 26 - Reveal Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

EA Sports FC 26 is the latest iteration in Electronic Arts' long-standing footy franchise, previously under the FIFA branding. It's the most complete form of the game yet, with a tonne of modes and the biggest version of Ultimate Team we've had to date.

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It's also gearing up for the forthcoming World Cup, while the annual Team of the Season promotion is in full swing, with the best cards now available in packs to UT members.

However, if you don't fancy getting battered online, the career mode is well worth a play through, with the AI playing more like a real opponent than ever before.

Also coming to PS Plus on 5 May is the PS5-only Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – a Soulslike action RPG with excellent visuals and tight, flowing combat. And all PlayStation console owners, including PS4, can enjoy Nine Sols, too. It's a 2D action-platformer that's also heavy on the combat.

Remember, if you still want to snag Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, or Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream – the current monthly games – you have until the end of play on 4 May.