A new, upgraded Nintendo Switch 2 is coming already – will be available early next year in specific regions
Nintendo has confirmed a new version of the Nintendo Switch 2
Quick Summary
Nintendo will release a new version of the Switch 2 console in the EU next February, designed to comply with new EU regulations.
It will have a battery that can be replaced by the user, not just trained professionals.
Nintendo is set to replace the Switch 2 with an upgraded model, but only in certain regions.
It has confirmed that an updated Nintendo Switch 2 model will be released in EU member countries, to comply with new European Commission regulations.
The EU will enforce new rules from 18 February 2027 designed to reduce e-waste across Europe. They demand that all new portable electronics that rely on internal batteries must make those batteries easily replaceable by users.
As iFixit found after the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, its battery is far from easy to repair. It's possible, but there are 63 steps on the iFixit guide, is described as "moderate" in difficulty, and requires dedicated tools and thermal putty.
However, Nintendo has stated that it will "comply with these requirements" by "preparing versions of products to meet the regulation" (via The Verge). This could include the Joy-Cons too.
There are no specific details on the renewed hardware as yet, nor whether the upgraded Switch 2 will be available outside of the EU as well. It's doubtful that the performance or design of the console will be any different.
Indeed, the only way you might be able to tell whether you buy a new, battery-replaceable Switch 2 or an older model is via the model number. Nintendo has revealed that the new variants will have "unique model numbers" and an additional "OSM" code visible on the packaging.
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This won't just affect Nintendo, of course. Many phone and other portable device manufacturers are already adjusting their product designs to incorporate removable batteries. Some have already ensured compliance, within new electronics rolling out globally, not just in the EU.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
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