Nintendo Switch to be discontinued – the end of a glorious era

Quick Summary Nintendo is finally calling time on its most successful games console ever. The Nintendo Switch will be withdrawn from sale by February 2027. That includes the original Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED, with retailers being unable to order more stock after that date.

It's had a glorious run, but Nintendo is to discontinue its Switch family of consoles.

Released over a decade ago, the original Nintendo Switch faced its fair share of criticism – mainly due to a poor launch lineup of games. However, that proved to be short lived with the console and its follow-ups – the Switch Lite and Switch OLED – proving incredibly popular ever since.

Indeed, Nintendo has shipped around 160 million of them since. That's almost 50% more than the hugely popular and successful Wii.