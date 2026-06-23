Best Prime Day retro gaming deals LIVE – handhelds, consoles, games, arcade machines and more

As a lover of retro games and retro gaming devices, big sales events like Amazon Prime Day prove to be essential. I'm always on the look out for a bargain on a new mini or full-size arcade unit, reissued console, or yet another handheld to add to my collection.

And even though 2026 is proving to be challenging for the hobby, with new devices more scarce due to the ongoing RAM crisis, there are plenty of deals on existing goodies to be had.

I've been scouring Amazon for the very best and will continue to do so throughout Prime Day – which runs from today to the end of play Friday, 26 June. You can find out my recommendations right here.

Remember, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get most of the deals I find, but if you're not already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial before a subscription fee is taken from your account.

I'll also hunt down some US deals, so if you're in the States, there should be something for you too.

Top 5 editor's picks:

Save 20% GameSir Pocket Taco: was £34.99 now £27.99 at Amazon Turn your iPhone or Android phone into a Game Boy with this Bluetooth-enabled controller add-on. Just slip it onto your phone, load an emulator and your favourite game and away you go. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% Numskull Quarter Arcades Space Invaders: was £249.99 now £212.49 at Amazon I've been waiting for a good deal on this Quarter Arcades cabinet myself – to go with my existing Bubble Bobble. Each machine is fully working and authentic but 25% the size of the original. Read more Read less ▼

Save £230.70 Arcade1Up Star Wars Arcade Machine: was £699.99 now £469.29 at Amazon If you're looking for a full-size arcade experience, there's little better than this – a recreation of the classic Star Wars arcade unit. It even has the yoke controller and two extra games. Read more Read less ▼