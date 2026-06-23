I've registered for my Steam Machine pre-order, but now I'm not so sure – here's why I'm reconsidering my options

Quick Summary The Steam Machine has now launched and the pre-order process has started, but is it worth the money? One aspect is certainly worrying – the RAM.

As I predicted at the end of last week (and reiterated yesterday) Valve finally launched its Steam Machine yesterday, announcing pricing, full specifications, and the pre-order process.

And as with many others, I expect, the moment the page went live I jumped at the chance to register my interest in purchasing one. Now though, I'm not so sure.

The price is obviously a barrier. Starting at £879 / $1,049 for the 512GB model without a Steam Controller makes it considerably more expensive than the more powerful PS5 Pro. And if I needed a Steam Controller too (I already have one), that'd be £938 / $1,128.

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Then there's the 2TB version at a whopping £1,149 / $1,349 or £1,208 / $1,428 with the controller, putting it in the desktop gaming PC category.

However, I was still willing to take a punt on the 512GB version. I have a spare 1TB SSD card lying around that I could upgrade it with, so storage wasn't my concern. And while still expensive, I appreciate the market conditions and challenges presented by the ongoing components crisis.

But then I discovered something else – a decision Valve has made that affects performance and one I'm not sure I'll be able to live with.

Steam Machine specs issue

There are some red flags when it comes to the Steam Machine's specifications, which don't really match the original promise of 4K 60fps gaming. But according to several online reviews that have appeared already (such as from Digital Foundry) it's still possible to eke decent 1440p performance out of the PC console in AAA games.