Quick Summary Dbrand is always one for jumping on a trend quickly, and this time it's launched a case for a device not yet available – the Steam Machine. That could hint at an imminent announcement from Valve, as we await news on pre-orders for the console.

Last week, we revealed a couple of reasons why Valve could finally announce its pre-order phase for the Steam Machine in the coming days. And we also understand that it could even be as soon as today.

One of those was because we received a heads-up from accessory maker Dbrand about its first, dedicated Steam Machine case. Launched today, Monday 22 June, the Companion Cube resembles the in-game block from Valve's Portal and is a natural fit for the cubed Steam Machine console.

You basically pop your Steam Machine inside it and it does the same as its popular inspiration – pretty much nothing, except sit there. If you do happen to have a pressure switch in your home, you could use it to activate something, but other than that, it's purely aesthetic.