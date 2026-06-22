Steam Machine pre-order announcement could come today, and here's a Companion Cube case for it already
Valve is hotly tipped to reveal pre-orders for its highly-anticipated console
Quick Summary
Dbrand is always one for jumping on a trend quickly, and this time it's launched a case for a device not yet available – the Steam Machine.
That could hint at an imminent announcement from Valve, as we await news on pre-orders for the console.
Last week, we revealed a couple of reasons why Valve could finally announce its pre-order phase for the Steam Machine in the coming days. And we also understand that it could even be as soon as today.
One of those was because we received a heads-up from accessory maker Dbrand about its first, dedicated Steam Machine case. Launched today, Monday 22 June, the Companion Cube resembles the in-game block from Valve's Portal and is a natural fit for the cubed Steam Machine console.
You basically pop your Steam Machine inside it and it does the same as its popular inspiration – pretty much nothing, except sit there. If you do happen to have a pressure switch in your home, you could use it to activate something, but other than that, it's purely aesthetic.