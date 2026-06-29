The best thing about the Steam Machine has just been killed – bye bye Companion Cube, it was fun while it lasted

Quick Summary Dbrand has had to pull its Companion Cube Steam Machine case after a legal notice from Valve. The case was fully inspired by Valve's own assets in Portal and was designed without permission.

Gaming accessory manufacturer has made a habit of rubbing console manufacturers up the wrong way – with PlayStation and Nintendo in particular having issues with the upstart start-up. However, it seems to have gone too far this time.

Before Valve managed to announce its launch plans and pricing for the Steam Machine, Dbrand cheekily announced its own case for the forthcoming console – one that was based on the Weighted Companion Cube in Valve's Portal.

(Image credit: Dbrand)

It looked great, got loads of publicity – including from T3 – and influencers took to YouTube to say just how cool it was. The only issue is Dbrand had missed out one important thing – permission.