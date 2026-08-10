You can now play PS5 games on Steam Deck, Steam Machine and Lenovo Legion Go S, here's how
Imagine playing PS5 exclusives on your Steam Deck or Steam OS handheld – well, now you can
Quick Summary
PS5 Remote Play has been available on Steam Deck for a while, but Asobi: Remote Play seems to be the first app that allows PS Plus cloud gaming too.
That means you can play more than 3,000 PlayStation games on a Steam OS device, without needing to stream from your own console.
The Steam Deck has proved extremely versatile since it arrived more than four years ago. You can play PC games on it via Steam, of course, but also retro games through emulation, and titles from other PC storefronts thanks to third-party software.
And then there's cloud streaming, with a native app for Nvidia GeForce Now and workarounds to get Xbox Cloud Gaming working on Steam OS. It's a true all-rounder.
If only there was a way to play PS5 games on it too...
Well, actually, there is. Thanks to another third-party developer, you can now play PlayStation 5 games on your Steam Deck through the cloud – and not just via Remote Play.
Asobi: Remote Play is currently available on the Steam store for public testing and it not only allows you to stream games from your PS5 – like most Remote Play applications – it gives you access to an ever-growing cloud library, too.
That works in similar fashion to the PS Portal – Sony's own streaming handheld.
How to play PS5 games on a Steam Deck or other Steam OS device
You need to be a PS Plus Premium member, but if so, you can access over 3,000 games to stream wherever you have a decent Wi-Fi connection. This is generally exclusive to Sony's device – it's not even available through the official Remote Play app – but developer Inside Internet makes it work here too.
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While the playtest is on, the Asobi: Remote Play app will have all the features unlocked, so those who sign up will be able to test all of its capabilities. But many of the more advanced functions may be behind a paywall in future.
That includes 1080p/60fps gameplay, which will be part of a single in-app payment once fully released. There will also be lower latency modes and full controller support.
The "core experience" will give you 1080p/30 gameplay though and cloud streaming compatibility.
You can sign up for the playtest period on the dedicated Steam Asobi: Remote Play page now. It works on Steam OS, so you can also use it on the Steam Machine, Lenovo Legion Go S, and pretty much any device running Valve's software.
It's also available for Linux generally, while the developer is working on a Windows version to release soon too.
Hopefully, Sony won't try to shut it down before it gets truly going. After all, it encourages you to keep your PS Plus Premium membership – so everybody wins.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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