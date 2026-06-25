Who needs a Steam Machine when these mini PCs exist – 1080p 60fps AAA gaming from just £499 / $499 for Prime Day

Geekom has been having a great year, even though these are challenging times for PC manufacturers. It has launched one of the best Windows laptops I've used in recently times – the Geekom X16 Pro – and its mini PCs have proved that you don't need a desktop beast for super speedy everyday tasks.

It has also surprised many with its PCs' gaming prowess. Even though each mini PC features integrated graphics, they are capable of decent gaming experiences for the price. More so with their Prime Day discounts.