Pro Breeze takes on Ninja with its first-ever ice cream maker, and there’s no pre-freezing required

QUICK SUMMARY Pro Breeze has launched the EasyFreezy Ice Cream, Slushies and Frozen Drinks Maker. Priced at £169.99, the Pro Breeze EasyFreezy Ice Cream Maker has a built-in compressor so there’s no pre-freezing required.

Pro Breeze, an appliance brand best known for its collection of fans , is putting its cooling expertise in a different direction with the launch of its first-ever ice cream maker. The – deep breath, everyone – Pro Breeze EasyFreezy Ice Cream, Slushies and Frozen Drinks Maker has seven modes, and a built-in compressor so there’s no pre-freezing required.

Ice cream makers have really seen a huge boom in popularity in the past couple of years. Unlike traditional ice cream makers which require pre-freezing ingredients or bowls, newer models like the latest launch from Pro Breeze have advanced technology that cancels this out, so you can create homemade ice cream in less time.

How the Pro Breeze EasyFreezy Ice Cream Maker does this is with a built-in compressor, so you can skip pre-freezing and make frozen desserts in minutes by simply adding ingredients to the machine and choosing the right mode. It also uses VertiFold technology that folds air into the ingredients to make smooth textures.

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The Pro Breeze EasyFreezy Ice Cream Maker has seven automatic modes to play with, including ice cream, slushies, milkshakes, frozen cocktails, frappes, margaritas and fruit slushies. It also has five texture and firmness levels, so you can get different consistencies for each mode, making the ice cream maker extremely user-friendly, especially for beginners.

(Image credit: Pro Breeze)

In terms of timing, the Pro Breeze EasyFreezy Ice Cream Maker can make ice cream in as little as 30 minutes, slushies in just 25 minutes, and frozen cocktails between 45 - 60 minutes. It comes with three recipes, but it can make customised recipes, including vegan, dairy-free and high-protein treats.

The Pro Breeze EasyFreezy Ice Cream Maker looks quite similar to the Ninja Creami , and it acts in a similar way in that the main tub clicks onto the main body of the machine. The controls are located at the top, and it also has a cleaning cycle to make clean-up easier and fuss-free.

The Pro Breeze EasyFreezy Ice Cream Maker is available to buy for £169.99 at Pro Breeze . As of writing, it’s not yet available in the US.