Cuisinart’s plant-based drink maker makes almond, oat and soya milk in just 60 seconds – and it’s on sale!

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has launched the NutSmart Plant Based Drink Maker. Priced at £119.99 / $119.99, the Cuisinart NutSmart Plant Based Drink Maker can make almond, oat and soya milks, ideal for coffee, cereal, smoothies and more.

Cuisinart has just made it easier to make your own plant based milks. The new Cuisinart NutSmart Plant Based Drink Maker can be used to make almond, oat, soya and other plant-based milk alternatives in as little as 60 seconds – and it’s already on sale.

I’m lactose intolerant, so you’ll always find a lactose-free or oat milk carton in my fridge. At this point, I’ve been dairy free for so long that I don’t think I’d ever go back to dairy even if I could – but there are a couple of things that I don’t love about plant-based milks.

Firstly, compared to dairy, plant-based milks are more expensive on average. But aside from the cost, the thing that really annoys me the most about plant-based milks is they can separate or water down your coffee – unless you use a premium coffee machine that comes with dairy and plant-based milk settings.

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But Cuisinart is looking to solve both these problems with the new Cuisinart NutSmart Plant Based Drink Maker . According to Cuisinart, using the NutSmart Plant Based Drink Maker is up to 90% cheaper compared to store-bought alternatives, so it can save you money over time.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Cuisinart NutSmart Plant Based Drink Maker can be used to make plant-based milk alternatives, using nuts, seeds and even grains. It uses a 1000W motor with stainless steel blades to blend your ingredients and turn them into drinks in as little as 60 seconds. It also has a 1.2-litre capacity so you can make big batches in one go.

Whether you’re making soya, almond, oat, cashew or coconut milk, there’s no pre-soaking required. The Cuisinart NutSmart Plant Based Drink Maker has a Smart Flow Filtration system which separates solids and liquids so there’s no soaking or straining required.

In terms of consistency, the Cuisinart NutSmart Plant Based Drink Maker blends and strains effectively to make creamy and smooth milks instead of a watery consistency which tends to separate in hot drinks.

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Speaking of hot, the Cuisinart NutSmart Plant Based Drink Maker has no heat, heat and keep warm settings. This can all be customised via the touch control panel, and users can also add syrups and spices to customise their blends. The Cuisinart NutSmart Plant Based Drink Maker also takes up minimal space and is easy to clean with built-in rinse settings and dishwasher-safe materials.