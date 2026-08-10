Apple could reintroduce an Apple Watch design we've not seen in years – and as soon as this year

Quick Summary Apple could be bringing back the ceramic finish of the Apple Watch. The ceramic casing could be returning as soon as this year for the Series 12, or will follow in 2027.

We’ve heard plenty of rumours about the folding iPhone Apple is expected to be revealing next month, and there has been some chatter of the iPhone 18 Pro models thought to be launching alongside it, too. But Apple’s September event isn’t only about iPhone, with Apple Watch and AirPods often revealed at the same time.

The latest report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter focuses on the former, suggesting we might see a return of the ceramic Apple Watch for the Series 12. Gurman claims the ceramic case could be reintroduced this year, or failing that, in 2027.

What other upgrades can we expect from the Apple Watch Series 12?

His newsletter also adds that the Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 will continue "the trend of modest upgrades”, noting there would be "under-the-hood improvements”, which is presumed to be a new processor.

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The Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 both used the S10 processor, which was largely the same as the S9 processor in the Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It has also been claimed that a new colour and band options will be introduced this year, alongside some new health and fitness upgrades – nothing overly surprising.

Ceramic making a comeback would be a surprise, though.

It first appeared on the casing for the Apple Watch Edition model of the Series 2 way back in 2016. It was made from a compressed zirconia and alumina powder and polished in a diamond slurry. It was said at the time to be four times as hard as stainless steel.

A grey version appeared with the Series 3, before vanishing for the Series 4. The white ceramic then made a comeback for the Series 5 back in 2019, the same year titanium was introduced for the first time. That’s the last time we saw it, though.

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Nothing is official yet, of course, but if Gurman is right, perhaps Apple Watch is going through a seven-year itch, and ceramic will be back to add a bit of spice. We can but hope; we were always fans of the ceramic.