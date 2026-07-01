Apple Watch could undergo a seismic design change for the first time in a decade – but it'll come with a caveat

Quick summary Apple could be planning to change the way the strap attaches to the Apple Watch to create more internal space. The new design is expected to launch in 2027 and might see old bands no longer compatible.

Apple could be planning a major overhaul of the Apple Watch design, with the aim of creating more internal space to expand the battery.

The update isn't expected to happen right away – the Apple Watch 12 is expected to be much the same as the Apple Watch 11 – but with Apple Watch 13 in 2027, there could be a major change in direction.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The new design is expected to change how the bands attach, freeing up internal space, while also sending a warning to those with large collections of bands – next year, they might not fit.