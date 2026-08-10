It looks like the Pixel Watch 5 is a Fitbit in more ways that one – leaked collab model owes much to Fitbit Air
It's looks like there'll be a Stephen Curry version of the Google Pixel Watch 5, too
Quick Summary
A leaked marketing image seems to show a Stephen Curry version of the Google Pixel Watch 5.
It shows a woven band in stone grey and taupe, trimmed in orange and complete with Curry branding.
We've already had a pretty good look at the Google Pixel Watch 5 ahead of its expected reveal at the Made by Google event on 12 August, but the latest leak suggests Google has borrowed more than just a few software tricks from the Fitbit stable.
According to a report on MyMobiles (in collaboration with OnLeaks), marketing material has surfaced showing a Stephen Curry special edition of the Pixel Watch 5, and it looks a lot like Google is recycling an idea it has already tried out on the cheaper Fitbit Air.
What does a Stephen Curry special edition Pixel Watch 5 look like?
The leaked slide is headed "Lock in like Stephen Curry". It pairs the standard 45mm LTE watch with a woven band in stone grey and taupe, trimmed in orange, complete with a "Stephen Curry" label and "#LockIn" branding.
Based on the report, it’s priced at €579.99 (around £500), an increase of roughly €31 (around £27) compared to what the regular 45mm LTE model is rumoured to cost.
That premium, and the entire concept, tracks closely with the Fitbit Air Special Edition Stephen Curry model, which launched back in May.
It cost $129.99 in the US, compared to the standard tracker's $99.99 price tag. Both bands lean on the same "Lock In" messaging, and both promise to survive a sweaty workout.
There's a catch, though. Google's own small print within this leak says the water-repellent coating is "not permanent" and may wear off with normal use. That caveat undercuts the one feature you’re paying extra for (except the collab, of course).
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It's also said to be a limited run, so a UK or European release isn't guaranteed, though the Fitbit Air version did, so there is hope.
Nothing is official yet, but there are only a couple of days left to wait and considering the chip, display and battery life are all expected to be largely unchanged from the Pixel Watch 4, maybe a splashy athlete collaboration is exactly the kind of headline the Pixel Watch 5 needs.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
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